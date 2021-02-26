BlueStar app is Welldoc’s digital health solution approved by the US FDA for use by adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes

Welldoc has entered into a collaboration and licencing agreement with Eli Lilly to incorporate its software into Lilly’s connected insulin solutions, which are currently under development.

As per terms of the deal, the companies will develop a new version of the BlueStar insulin management solution that incorporates insulin dosing data for several Lilly insulins.

Lilly will focus on the commercialisation of the pen platform, which will consist of the new app and Lilly’s connected insulin pen solutions.

Welldoc offers BlueStar app, which is a digital health solution approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use by adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

The app is available in both prescription and non-prescription features such as insulin titration support, bolus calculator and personalised health coaching. It also incorporates blood glucose monitoring and continuous glucose monitoring for people who use insulin.

The new app will consolidate insulin dosing data for several Lilly insulins. A data transfer module will be attached to the top of a prefilled and disposable insulin in the first version of the pen platform.

Welldoc president and CEO Kevin McRaith said: “Our software will now bring all of the most important diabetes data directly into the hands of people living with the condition, their caregivers and their healthcare providers.”

Lilly is also engaged in the development of a fully disposable connected insulin pen for use in future versions of the platform.

The app will combine different dimensions of personalised data and link with healthcare providers to offer significant insights and offer new opportunities to enhance diabetes care.

This year, Lilly intends to submit to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the data transfer module. Welldoc also aims to submit to the FDA this year for the new app.

In late 2019, the FDA approved the prefilled and disposable insulin pen, which will be used in the first version of the pen platform.

Upon approval, Lilly aims to commercialise the initial pen platform in the US and later in other geographies. Welldoc will continue to independently commercialise the BlueStar app.

Lilly connected care and insulins product development vice president Marie Schiller said: “Today, less than half of people who use insulins are achieving their target A1C goals. We want to simplify the experience of using insulin by integrating our medicines with the most innovative technology available.”

In March last year, Welldoc announced a collaboration with Dexcom to integrate BlueStar with the Dexcom G6 CGM system.