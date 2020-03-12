The collaboration is aimed at using Welldoc's digital health product BlueStar to deliver insights for individuals using Dexcom G6 CGM system

Welldoc, Dexcom collaborate on expanding BlueStar integration. (Credit: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne)

US-based digital health firm Welldoc has established new collaboration with Dexcom, a provider of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for diabetics.

Both the companies have signed an initial data partnership agreement in 2019, and the collaboration is aimed at leveraging Welldoc’s digital health product BlueStar, to deliver insights for individuals using the Dexcom G6 CGM system.

Apart from glucose trends, the insights will also provide individuals with information of other key parameters that affect their glucose, including medication adherence, activity, nutrition, sleep and more.

In addition, both the companies will also explore additional opportunities, enabling Welldoc customers to leverage a more integrated offering.

Welldoc CEO Kevin McRaith said: “This is a pivotal time for those in digital health to work together to combine our expertise – in the utilization of technology and data science to drive user engagement and clinical outcomes.

“This partnership is a significant milestone for Dexcom, Welldoc, healthcare providers, and most importantly for those living with diabetes. These are the types of collaborations that will move the needle forward in improving population health.”

BlueStar is integrated with CGM to help people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes

BlueStar is an FDA approved digital health solution to support the people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Designed to offer accurate feedback, the system helps people with diabetes to improve their long-term health .

Welldoc said that in addition to the new collaboration with Dexcom, its BlueStar also integrates with blood glucose meters, pharmacies, labs and fitness trackers, to facilitate everyday life management.

Furthermore, BlueStar aggregates various dimensions of data on the backend to deliver actionable insights to the care team of the individual, and offer new ways to optimise care.

Dexcom new markets general manager Matt Dolan said: “Dexcom is thrilled to integrate our G6 data into the Welldoc BlueStar platform to deliver an actionable digital solution to people with diabetes and their healthcare providers.

“Now that users can view Dexcom CGM values alongside many other important data types with BlueStar, we hope people with diabetes can better manage their condition in a way that is both personalized and effective.”