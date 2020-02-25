The company said that its WaveGuide Formla device will need a minimal user training and sample preparation

WaveGuide introduces portable NMR device WaveGuide Formµla (Credit: Pixabay/Michal Jarmoluk)

WaveGuide, a provider of medical diagnostic devices, has launched a new compact portable NMR Device WaveGuide Formla for screening and diagnostics.

The company claimed that its WaveGuide Formla marks the world’s first portable NMR device, and would offer better performance than many costly benchtop NMRs.

WaveGuide has designed its new micro NMR device based on patented technology that enables small, low-cost, inhomogeneous magnets to produce a handheld chemical analyser, by leveraging NMR, amplifying the NMR signal-to-noise by a factor of 10,000.

WaveGuide CEO and president Nelson K Stacks said: “Until now, the size, cost and complexity of commercially available NMR platforms has limited their use to low volume and niche applications with high fixed costs.

“From WaveGuide’s founding in 2015, we have worked diligently to change this paradigm, partnering with Harvard University’s Department of Physics to pioneer a new class of micro NMR analyzer technology.”

WaveGuide Formla delivers quantitative analysis for a wide range of real-world scenarios

The design and technology of the device facilitates its applications in pharmaceutical, petrochemical, food quality, food safety, and consumer product authentication applications.

The WaveGuide Formla is said to deliver quantitative analysis for a wide range of real-world scenarios, including the authentication of biological therapies and vaccines for specific disease states.

Traditional benchtop NMR solutions, which are large in size and expensive, would require up to 24 hours for the temperature stabilisation of the device and sample, and requires trained operators.

The company said that its WaveGuide Formla device will need a minimal user training and sample preparation, where a quick internal calibration is adequate to make the instrument ready for use.

Stacks added: “The WaveGuide Formla is truly a revolutionary development, opening the door to a range of in-situ applications in healthcare, consumer products, and industrial products that were previously impractical or impossible with the existing NMR technology.”