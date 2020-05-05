The temporary special partnership will help Vyaire to rapidly increase the production of critical care ventilators

Vyaire Medical and Spirit AeroSystems have collaborated to increase ventilator production to address Covid-19 pandemic. (Credit: Pixabay/Simon Orlob)

Healthcare company Vyaire Medical has entered into a new manufacturing and supply collaboration with Spirit AeroSystems to boost the production of ventilators to address Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the deal, the companies will build critical care ventilators at a converted facility in Wichita, Kansas.

The temporary special partnership will enable Vyaire to rapidly increase the production of critical care ventilators.

The latest deal supports Vyaire’s earlier action to advance the production of ventilators and other related respiratory equipment at its primary production facilities based in North America.

Spirit AeroSystems president and CEO Tom Gentile said: “We are honored to bring our industrial capabilities and skilled workforce to help Vyaire scale up quickly to produce much-needed ventilators during this pandemic.”

Under the collaboration, over 1,000 American workers, including 700 from Spirit and 300 from Vyaire, will work in facilities in California and Kansas to manufacture ventilators.

The design of the production system is ongoing and teams are preparing the facilities with production materials, critical equipment, and building infrastructure to upright manufacturing lines.

Vyaire chosen by HHS to provide 22,000 of its LTV2 2200 ventilators

According to Vyaire, the manufacturing and supply collaboration will enable to balance the requirements of clinicians urgently treating patients at the bedside.

Vyaire has been selected by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to offer 22,000 of its LTV2 2200 ventilators to the US Strategic National Stockpile.

The company is also working with state and private hospital and health system clients to supply ventilators for the areas, which are in more demand.

Vyaire CEO Gaurav Agarwal said: “Spirit’s breadth of technical capability, manufacturing prowess and skilled workforce make them ideally suited to support us in scaling our operations to meet this unprecedented demand.

“On behalf of the entire Vyaire team, I welcome the professionals from Spirit who join us in this cause and extend a deep appreciation for the job they will undertake at this critical time.”

Spirit AeroSystems is a major non-OEM designer and manufacturer of aerostructures for commercial and defense aircraft.

In November 2019, Vyaire Medical secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its bellavista 1000e ventilator system.