The bellavista 1000e ventilator system is designed for use across health care settings for full range of patients

Image: The US FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. Photo: courtesy of The U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Vyaire Medical has secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its bellavista 1000e ventilator system.

Part of the company’s high-end ventilation portfolio, the new bellavista 1000e ventilator is a comprehensive solution for hospitals. It incorporates high flow oxygen therapy and advanced synchrony support for neonatal to adult patients in a single device.

The new system allows clinicians to quickly change therapies on a broad range of patients in an easy manner.

The bellavista 1000e system features a modern touch screen, which offers advanced graphics to easily visualise the patient’s pulmonary status, helping to provide better situational awareness for the caregiver.

Vyaire’s new ventilator also holds the capacity to simplify the process by delivering optimal workflows, as well as reducing operator error and ventilator lengths of stays.

The company will unveil the bellavista 1000e ventilator for the US healthcare market at the American Association of Respiratory Care Congress (AARC), which will take place from 9 to 12 November in New Orleans.

According to the company, more than 8,200 bellavista 1000e ventilators are in use across 92 countries outside of the US.

Vyaire Medical chief marketing and innovation officer Lisa Rose said: “The bellavista 1000e is a solution that provides the ultimate versatility in therapy and it can be adjusted quickly depending on patient need in time sensitive situations.

“These differentiators are critical in a healthcare environment which expects innovative products to improve patient outcomes. Vyaire is dedicated to developing the kinds of systems and products that meet the needs of healthcare providers.”

Based in Chicago of Illinois, Vyaire Medical was established in October 2016 to offer devices and service solutions across the respiratory and anesthesia continua of care.

In March 2018, Apax Partners agreed to purchase remaining stake in respiratory solutions company, Vyaire Medical, from Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) for $435m.