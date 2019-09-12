The acquisition of Meraqi Medical extends Viant’s expertise in front-end design and development for interventional technologies and bioelectronics

Viant has acquired US firm Meraqi Medical (Credit: Pixabay)

Viant has acquired medical device design, development and manufacturing services company Meraqi Medical for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Silicon Valley, Meraqi Medical has an expert team specialised in the development and manufacturing of medical devices such as implantable leads and neurostimulators, single-use catheters and minimally invasive surgical tools.

Meraqi Medical founder Al Hershey said: “Joining Viant will give our customers access to a world-class, quality-focused organisation with global manufacturing facilities and scale.”

The acquisition of Meraqi is Viant’s fourth deal completed in the past two years

Meraqi’s services range from early brainstorming, concepting, and prototyping to clinical and commercial manufacturing. With ISO13485:2016 certification, Meraqi has class 7 and 8 certified cleanrooms.

Viant said that Meraqi is the fourth acquisition that it has completed in the past two years to expand its clinical market expertise, global footprint and portfolio of solutions.

The acquisition of Meraqi will enable Viant to enhance its expertise in front-end design and development for interventional technologies and bioelectronics, in addition to expanding its platform within minimally invasive surgical devices.

Meraqi’s West Coast design and development hub will be added to Viant’s East Coast counterpart and a global network of manufacturing sites.

Viant will integrate Meraqi’s engineering expertise and design capabilities into its suite of solutions to help customers expand their product offerings, optimise supply chains and improve quality while managing costs.

Viant franchise president Declan Smyth said: “Meraqi stands out for its deep technical knowledge, passion for innovation and agility to help customers advance their technologies.

“Adding Meraqi’s expertise to Viant’s breadth of capabilities and global scale provides our customers with expanded access to end-to-end solutions for all their medtech needs.”

Viant, a major outsourced manufacturer of medical devices, has around 6,000 associates across 24 locations across the world.

With a portfolio of design, development, and manufacturing capabilities, the company provides end-to-end solutions to medical device organisations.

In January this year, Venclose had collaborated with Viant for the manufacturing of Venclose’s next-generation VENCLOSE RF ablation catheter.