The patent will pave the way for the recently launched OS-SiA, OptraSCAN’s next-gen AI-enabled digital scanner

Image: OptraSCAN image detecting tumor vs non-tumor tissue cells. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

OptraSCAN, the leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, announced that US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent to OptraSCAN’s invention, titled ‘Method of Detecting Tissue Area of Interest in Digital Pathology Imaging.

This newly acquired patent pertains to a software system that can detect tissue’s area of interest and can differentiate between a tumor and a non-tumor cell.

OptraSCAN believes that this patent is an important milestone in defending their exclusive artificial intelligence and machine learning based automated image analysis solution; especially created for nuclear & membrane biomarker, immune-oncology, prostate cancer and cytology imaging.

“Innovation in digital pathology is critical for us to improve patient care and OptraSCAN is playing a pivotal role in inventing new technologies in this area. This patent is a strong testament to OptraSCAN’s pioneering efforts in research and development of cancer biomarkers that will help to advance patient care and research worldwide,” said Dr. Jiaoti Huang, Chairman – Medical Advisory Board, OptraSCAN and Chair – Pathology at Duke University.

This patent will pave the way for the recently launched OS-SiA, OptraSCAN’s next-gen AI-enabled digital scanner. OS-SiA is world’s first smart scanner that automatically identifies regions to SCAN and simultaneously analyzes the tissue or cell area being scanned. Founded by Abhi Gholap, OptraSCAN has a patent on slide scanning device granted by USPTO recently.

An ISO 13485 certified company and CE marked whole slide scanners for IVD use, OptraSCAN® has developed world’s first ‘On-Demand Digital Pathology’ System; focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable systems & solutions.

Source: Company Press Release