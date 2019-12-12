Subscription models allow hospitals, health systems to upgrade critical systems while aligning costs with usage

Nihon Kohden, a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and services, today announced that it has launched subscription-based pricing models for its patient monitoring and neurology products, the first in the industry to take such a step. The pricing models help align costs with usage, let hospitals and health systems benefit from the latest technology and can lower the overall risk for upgrading technology.

Nihon Kohden developed the subscription-based models to respond to the changing needs of the healthcare market.

“Hospitals and health systems are under tremendous pressure to drive down costs and maximize every dollar in their budget,” said Yasuhiro Yoshitake, president and CEO of Nihon Kohden America. “Because medical technology is a significant investment, many facilities will put off replacing systems until they can’t repair them anymore. We believe that hospitals, clinicians and the patients they serve deserve better, so we want to remove the cost constraints and make it easier for them to remain current with technological advancements.”

The company’s subscription pricing, which is available to any hospital using an electronic medical record (EMR) system, comes in three models:

Monthly subscription – consistent, flat-rate payment each month

Census-based subscription – payment adjusted each year based on changes in census

Per-patient subscription – fee adjusted each month based on actual usage

Subscription models include all costs, so there are no upfront fees for infrastructure, training or installation. Products can be added, updated or refreshed at any time by either increasing the subscription payment or extending the term. Once the term has ended, hospitals and health systems are given the option of buying in-place equipment.

Every product in Nihon Kohden’s portfolio is designed based on the company’s unmatched premium-as-standard philosophy, which is the belief that every piece of equipment should be designed with all features—both standard and premium—unlocked and ready to use at a moment’s notice. This philosophy ensures that each piece of precision medical equipment can be deployed across the broadest range of acuity levels.

