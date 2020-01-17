Tufts Health Plan announced today the expansion of its telehealth virtual health care solution. Commercial members can now access US-based, board-certified providers for general medical needs and diagnoses from anywhere in the world – at no cost.

“Telehealth is a game-changing technology for our members, providing them access to general medical care from anywhere in the world for a $0 copay,” said Jim Gallagher, vice president, marketing and product strategy for commercial products at Tufts Health Plan. “For members seeking more convenient and immediate access to medical care, we are removing all of the barriers to assure our members seek and receive care when they need it. This market-leading benefit is part of our overall goal to create a world class experience for our members with innovative digital tools and services.”

The global capability and elimination of the cost share enhancements were developed to increase access to care and help members continue to seek the services and treatments they need. Telehealth can take the hassle out of scheduling appointments and long wait times of in-office settings. It is also a cost-effective tool for employers, who can save on their medical trend and minimize daily disruptions in their workforce.

To access the telehealth solution, Tufts Health Plan members can download the Teladoc app on their mobile devices to diagnose non-emergency general medical conditions, including cold and flu symptoms, allergies, sinus infections and sore throats. In a recent Telehealth Satisfaction Study, J.D Power awarded Teladoc one of the highest consumer satisfaction ratings among the leading telehealth services.

Tufts Health Plan launched its telehealth solution in 2018. It is available to members in fully-insured commercial accounts, and members who are part of a self-funded employer group that has purchased this optional benefit. Behavioral health and dermatology specialists are also available to members throughout the United States – at no cost, however they are not yet available globally. Telehealth is one of several digital tools for Tufts Health Plan commercial members – all designed to provide convenience and flexibility to enhance the member experience and provide cost-savings to employers.