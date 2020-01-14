TriNav infusion system will help improve selectivity in complex vasculature

Proprietary PEDD approach with SmartValve technology enables deep penetration of therapeutics (Credit: Business Wire)

TriSalus Life Sciences has introduced a new TriNav infusion system, which has been developed to overcome infusion barriers within solid tumours.

TriNav, which features an advanced Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery (PEDD) approach with SmartValve technology, will facilitate to overcome the infusion barriers that restrict therapeutic uptake in solid tumours including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and liver metastases.

TriNav Infusion System is a 0.021-inch lumen microcatheter with SmartValve self-expanding tip.

SmartValve facilitates pressure generation that allows delivering therapeutic agents to select sites in the peripheral vascular system.

TriNav system provides interventional radiologists intravascular tumour access with improved trackability

The interventional radiologists can use the TriNav system for intravascular tumour access with improved trackability. It is also compatible with standard angiographic catheters and workflow compared against standard interventions.

The tumour microenvironment forms pressure barriers that restrict flow into solid tumours. PEDD with SmartValve builds a high-pressure gradient to enhance delivery and penetrate therapy into tumours.

The porous expandable SmartValve will facilitate antegrade flow, as well as leverage blood flow to carry the dose deep into the solid tumour.

SmartValve allows therapy delivery to the intended target while restricting non-target delivery that was demonstrated to damage healthy tissue.

According to the company, the PEDD with SmartValve showed the ability to overcome tumour infusion barriers and significantly enhance response rates in HCC in a clinical study.

TriSalus president and CEO Mary Szela said: “Tumor-directed delivery of therapeutics is an exciting opportunity to help improve outcomes across a wider range of procedures by overcoming intratumoral pressure that can prevent drugs from adequately penetrating the tumour.

“The new TriNav Infusion System utilizes SmartValve, a first-in-kind, proprietary technology that has been shown to modulate pressure and flow with the goal for improved therapeutic delivery and deeper penetration into the tumour while helping to protect healthy tissue.”

