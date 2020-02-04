Trinseo, a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, continues to support medical industry trends with the launch of a new wear resistant, high lubricity polycarbonate (PC) at two major industry shows: Pharmapack in Paris, France from February 5-6 at Booth B86, and MD&M West in Anaheim, California from February 11-13 at Booth 3259.

The global medical industry is constantly evolving to address megatrends such as a rapidly growing and aging population. This is creating a need for home healthcare and self-administered treatments as well as medical wearables and patient-friendly devices.

Trinseo’s wear resistant, high lubricity PC has been designed for drug delivery devices and surgical tools, which are growing in importance for their convenience and cost saving potential. Part of Trinseo’s CALIBRE™ Polycarbonate Resins series, the new material platform provides a solution for the low friction movement of one material over another, extending product life and minimizing noise without external lubricants.

Beside this latest innovation, Trinseo is also recognized globally for its leadership position in advanced chemical resistant materials and will showcase its EMERGE™ 9000 product portfolio as well. This product range is used extensively in diagnostic equipment housings to resist the aggressive cleansers and disinfectants used by healthcare professionals to fight healthcare associated infections (HAIs), which remain a growing concern.

“Trinseo plastics satisfy the demand for aesthetically-pleasing devices designed for human interaction,” said Aldo Zanetti, Global Market Leader Medical, Personal Care & Household, Trinseo. “At both Pharmapack and MD&M West, we look forward to sharing how Trinseo supports medical device manufacturers and also pharmaceutical companies, particularly with our latest grades for drug delivery device applications.”

With three decades of industry experience, Trinseo supports a variety of applications including drug delivery devices, surgical tools, equipment housings, and medical wearables. Its medical thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) range from soft to semi-rigid, transparent for IV drip chambers. In addition to traditional plastics, Trinseo works cross-industry to help customers achieve objectives for sustainable materials with its post-consumer recycled (PCR) content containing resins, bio-based technologies, and through creative supply chain initiatives. Trinseo holds an ISO 13485 certification for its management system applicable to the design, development, and manufacturing of polymers and polymer blends and compounds for medical applications.