Image: The new Maestro2 is a fully automated OCT/Fundus Camera. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Japan-based optical devices manufacturer Topcon has announced the launch of Maestro2 Automated OCT/Fundus Camera, featuring Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography (OCTA) technology.

Topcon has designed the new Maestro2 based on the success of its predecessor 3D OCT-1 Maestro, adding more clinical utility to its multimodality platform.

The optical devices maker said that its Maestro2 is a fully automated OCT system capable of capturing high resolution non-mydriatic, true color fundus photography, OCT, and OCTA with a single button press.

In addition, its multimodal system also offers Hood Report for the structure and function analysis of glaucoma, and features a 360° rotating intuitive touchscreen, a small footprint and space-saving design.

OCT Angiography was first introduced to the industry in 2014, with presentation of the vascular network of the retina, and has become a crucial in detection and monitoring of key retinal pathologies including Choroidal Neovascularization, Diabetic Retinopathy, microaneurysms, and more.

Topcon has invested across its platforms to enable OCTA technology offering both of its SS-OCT and SD-OCT models to be available for multiple eye care specialists and generalists.

The Maestro2 features many clinical utilities including IMAGEnet 6 capture software for dynamic viewing of OCT and imaging data, making it more easy to use.

In addition, the company’s exclusive PinPoint Registration precisely matches specified areas within OCT and OCTA scans upon the colour fundus image.

Topcon global marketing & product design vice president John Trefethen said: “The Maestro2 is the culmination of our efforts to deliver a powerful OCT system that not only features exceptional image quality and advanced diagnostic capabilities such as OCTA but also offers the practitioner workflow enhancements, detailed image analysis and reporting functions, and data management capabilities.

“With the addition of fully automated OCTA, the Maestro2 truly is the most comprehensive OCT system in the marketplace, and we are excited to bring this innovative technology to eye care specialists around the globe.”

Topcon said that the new follow-up scan feature facilitates Maestro2 to scan the exact same location each patient visit, beneficial for follow-up visits and tracking diseases over time.It offers an extensive portfolio of reports for macula, anterior, and glaucoma, facilitating an access to advanced diagnostic data.