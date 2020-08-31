Aladdin-M integrates corneal topography, pupillometry, and optical biometry to allow objective measurement of corneal curvature, pupil dynamics, and axial length metrics

Aladdin-M instrument from Topcon Healthcare. (Credit: Business Wire)

Eye-care company Topcon Healthcare has introduced its new Aladdin-M instrument in the US to help eye care professionals better treat myopia.

Aladdin-M is an all-in-one instrument that integrates corneal topography, pupillometry, and optical biometry to facilitate objective measurement of corneal curvature, pupil dynamics, and axial length metrics.

Topcon’s advanced instrument offers the critical tools required to support myopia management. It also integrates features for keratoconus screening and contact lens fitting.

The exclusive software in the instrument facilitates documentation of axial length measurements to detect risk factors and track changes in Rx and axial length measurements over time to display progression and response to treatment.

According to the company, Aladdin-M is compact, easy to operate, and provides rapid capture to ensure patient satisfaction.

Topcon Healthcare marketing and product design global VP John Trefethen said: “Aladdin-M is ideally suited to help eye care professionals combat the growing crisis of myopia.

“Its versatility and ease of use allow eye care professionals to easily build a myopia service within their practice, educate patients on the implications of myopia, manage their patients’ conditions, and grow their service offerings.”

In July this year, Topcon Healthcare acquired the Henson line of perimetry products, including the Henson 9000 and 7000, from Elektron Eye Technology (EET). The acquisition also includes the transfer of EET employees to Topcon.

Topcon Healthcare provides medical devices and software solutions for the global eye care community.

The company offers integrated solutions such as multimodal imaging, vendor-neutral data management, and remote diagnostic technology.