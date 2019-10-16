Tobii Pro Fusion features stereoscopic system with two eye tracking cameras, which tolerates larger degrees of head movement

Tobii Pro introduces portable eye tracking device Tobii Pro Fusion (Credit: Pixabay)

Swedish eye tracking technology provider Tobii Pro has launched Tobii Pro Fusion, a fully portable eye tracker featuring the company’s latest advancements in eye tracking technology for scientific research.

Tobii Pro Fusion is expected to enable researchers to conduct lab-standard experiments in locations which were not accessible previously.

Tobii Pro scientific research segment VP Ellen Tjälldin said: “By introducing a solution that is truly portable, researchers are empowered to collect data from participants in their authentic environments, whether that is in a school, in a hospital, at a coffee shop, in their home or in remote locations.

“The aim is to help our users expand their research and enable them to do data collection in places they haven’t gone before.”

The company has incorporated latest advancements in eye tracking technology into a discreet, ultra-light peripheral device, which is capable of being connected to any screen through USB.

In addition, the new device enables more people to participate in eye tracking studies and allows researchers to study human behaviour outside the lab in psychology, developmental studies, medical research, cognitive science and neuroscience fields.

Features of Tobii Pro Fusion portable eye tracking device

The fully portable device would increase the participants for eye tracking study and facilitates research that avoids the sample bias.

Tobii Pro Fusion features stereoscopic system with two eye tracking cameras, which tolerates larger degrees of head movement and makes the device suitable for studies with children or moving subjects.

The company’s 3D eye models are set to reduce the signal noise levels, to produce high quality of gaze and pupil data even while the subject moves and gaze angle changes.

In addition, the ultra-light tracking with USB connectivity facilitates researchers to easily obtain the tracking data, and the software compatibility with Tobii Pro Lab provides a comprehensive research tool, and combines the eye tracking data with biometric data streams like EEG, GSR and ECG.

University of Leipzig early child development research professor Julian Schmitz said: “To reach participants we travel to kindergartens and schools out in the community, which puts a lot of demand on the eye tracking equipment being portable and easy to set up.

“You want to collect the data in an environment where children feel most comfortable while trusting that you return to the lab with accurate data to answer you research questions. I’m excited to incorporate Tobii Pro Fusion to our research toolbox and see how it can help us take our research even further.”