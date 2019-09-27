The newly launched Unity BioSync Lenses with HydraMist adds to the Tangible Science’s existing products featuring advanced polymer technology

Image: Tangible Science designed Unity BioSync Contact Lenses with HydraMist technology. Photo: Courtesy of Sebastian Kalies from Pixabay.

US-based contact lens manufacturer Tangible Science, in collaboration with VSP Optics, an ophthalmic technology provider, has launched Unity BioSync Contact Lenses, featuring HydraMist technology.

The Unity BioSync Contact Lens marks the first daily disposable silicone hydrogel contact lens to be manufactured based on a modified formula of patented Tangible Hydra-PEG polymer technology.

VSP Optics commercial markets senior vice-president Dave Delle Donne said: “The Unity brand has a long-standing dedication to providing eye care professionals with ophthalmic solutions rooted in innovation that are easy to fit, provide exceptional visual acuity and are comfortable for patients to wear.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Tangible Science to expand our Unity portfolio to include a premium contact lenses offering addressing the needs of patient lifestyles and visual correction.”

Co-developed by Tangible Science and VSP Optics, the new contact lenses feature HydraMist technology.

Tangible said that the HydraMist technology featuring its advanced polymer was exclusively developed for silicone hydrogel contact lenses.

The polymer is designed to attach to the surface of Unity BioSync Contact Lenses for a full day of wear, to improve the lens hydration and provide a durable, comfortable experience for contact lens users.

The newly launched Unity BioSync Lenses with HydraMist adds to the Tangible Science’s existing products featuring advanced polymer technology.

The products include SimplifEyes 1Day hydrogel lens, under partnership with SynergEyes, the Tangible Hydra-PEG coating, and Tangible Clean, a multi-purpose cleaning solution for gas permeable lenses.

Tangible Science is engaged in developing new products for custom and disposable contact lenses.

Tangible Science president and CEO Vic McCray said: “We are enthusiastic about working with VSP Optics to bring this premium contact lens to market. By co-developing this product together, we will enable daily disposable silicone hydrogel lens wearers to benefit from the same polymer technology platform that has improved the lives of countless custom lens patients around the globe.”