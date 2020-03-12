The programme intends to find new ways of treatment for rare diseases in immunology, hematology, metabolic and lysosomal storage disorders

Takeda and Chembio have completed feasibility study of potential companion diagnostic test (Credit: Pixabay/Belova59)

Takeda Pharmaceutical’s wholly-owned subsidiary Shire Human Genetic Therapies and Chembio Diagnostics have completed the technical feasibility study for a potential companion/compatible diagnostic test.

Part of Takeda’s rare diseases therapeutic area unit, the programme aims to find new ways of treatment of rare diseases in immunology, hematology, metabolic and lysosomal storage disorders.

In July 2019, Chembio originally entered into the collaboration with funding supported by Takeda, subject to the attainment of certain milestones and building upon Takeda’s technical research on an exclusive set of biomarkers.

The DPP platform is the same technology used for Chembio’s DPP HIV 1/2 assay

Chembio Diagnostics chief science and technology officer Javan Esfandiari said: “We are pleased to complete the feasibility phase, which demonstrates once again the diverse applications of Chembio’s novel technologies.

“Our team successfully provided quantitative results in approximately 15 minutes from a small 10µL drop of fingerstick blood using Chembio’s patented DPP platform and hand-held optical analyzer.”

Chembio’s DPP platform is said to be the same technology used for its DPP HIV 1/2 assay, which has secured multiple global regulatory approvals, including FDA-approval, CLIA-waiver, WHO prequalification, CE mark, and ANVISA approval.

Chembio, a point-of-care diagnostics company, primarily focuses on the detection and diagnosis of infectious diseases.

Chembio DPP technology platform offers quality and cost-effective results within 15 minutes by using a small drop of blood from the fingertip.

Chembio supplies its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

In November 2019, Chembio Diagnostics agreed to acquire Brazilian point-of-care diagnostics company Orangelife Comercio e Industria.

Orangelife is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of point-of-care diagnostics tests for infectious diseases.