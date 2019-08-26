Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is designed for in-vitro diagnostic purposes

Image: Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TPVGH) has selected Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution. Photo: courtesy of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Taiwan’s Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TPVGH) has selected Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, in a bid to revolutionise its pathology tissue examination with digital diagnostics.

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is said to allow TPVGH to create Taiwan’s first fully digitalised pathology department by enabling to remotely view tissue samples within a virtual pathology network across hospital locations.

Adoption of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution by Taipei Veterans General Hospital

Pathology has a major role in the detection and diagnosis of various diseases, including cancer. Tissue samples or biopsies will be assessed for the determination of malignant tissue cells and make guide treatment decisions.

Through deploying Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution with the ultra-fast scanner (UFS), the TPVGH can digitise tissue samples, helping pathologists to review, interpret, analyse and share digital images.

Philips has developed IntelliSite Pathology Solution for in-vitro diagnostic purposes. It will help pathologists to asses and interpret digital images of surgical pathology slides prepared from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples.

The Image Management System (IMS), which is part of Image Management System (IMS), enables to instantly consult colleagues or conveniently present images during multi-disciplinary team meetings.

The digital images can also be stored in image repositories to be used for teaching pathology students and medical research, including cancer research.

IntelliSite Pathology Solution has market access clearance in more than 50 countries across the globe, said the company.

Philips Taiwan general manager Richard Hu said: “Philips Taiwan continues to help Taiwan in realizing intelligent and advanced healthcare solutions.

“Digitalizing pathology so that tissue samples can be viewed remotely, wherever they are needed, will not only enhance laboratory efficiency and quality but also improve patient safety.”

Recently, Royal Philips introduced HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator with IntelliSpace Connect, which enable caregivers to asses and treat patients during the demanding medical emergencies in both pre-hospital and hospital settings.