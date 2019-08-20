The cloud-based IntelliSpace Connect data management solution helps set the stage for coordinated care across the patient’s clinical care journey

Image: HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator with IntelliSpace Connect enables caregivers evaluate and treat patients during demanding medical emergencies in both pre-hospital and hospital settings. Photo: courtesy of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Health technology firm Royal Philips has introduced HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator with IntelliSpace Connect.

HeartStart Intrepid with IntelliSpace Connect will enable caregivers to asses and treat patients during the demanding medical emergencies in both pre-hospital and hospital settings.

The company already secured CE mark approval for HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator, which is available across Europe and other select markets in Asia and Africa.

HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator with IntelliSpace Connect

HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator is suitable for use in different emergency settings in the hospital, helping clinicians to assess the patient and provide the required treatment.

IntelliSpace Connect is a cloud-based data management solution that helps to coordinate care across the clinical care journey of the patient.

The solution enables to integrate emergency event data into electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) and electronic medical records (EMR/EHR) for precise event documentation to facilitate billing, while secure data storage allows post-event review for quality improvement initiatives.

The lightweight and portable HeartStart Intrepid provides comprehensive vital patient monitoring parameters and diagnostic measurements to support clinicians determine the best care for the patients.

Intrepid also provides QCPR solution that offers integrated CPR feedback and guidance for both compressions and ventilations.

Philips has launched the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Advisory, an advanced feature based on crucial patient vital sign assessment to offer visual guidance for the prevention of serious complications in patients with suspected TBI.\

Philips therapeutic care business leader Arman Voskerchyan said: “First responders don’t often know what to expect when they arrive at the scene of an emergency, so they have to be equipped and ready to handle anything that may come up in the field.

“A full range of monitoring capabilities and decision support tools let emergency staff quickly evaluate and treat patients in life-threatening situations. Enhanced connectivity between care settings helps to streamline communication and improve clinical workflow for caregivers, ultimately allowing them to provide patients with better care.”

In April this year, Philips launched a new integrated multi-component solution, VitalMinds, a non-pharmacological approach that will help reduce delirium in the intensive care unit (ICU).