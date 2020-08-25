Haselmeier offers subcutaneous self-injection pens for use in applications such as reproductive health, growth disorders, osteoporosis and diabetes

Sulzer has announced the acquisition of Swiss-German drug delivery device developer and manufacturer Haselmeier for an enterprise value of $118m (€100m).

Haselmeier is involved in the supply of solutions for subcutaneous injection systems for the safe self-administration of liquid drugs.

The company is an own-IP provider of drug delivery devices, including subcutaneous self-injection pens for use in applications such as reproductive health, growth disorders, osteoporosis and diabetes.

Haselmeier delivers customer-specific solutions ranging from design and conception with prototype construction, engineering and product development to industrialisation in modern production facilities.

It also provides additional services such as lifecycle management, pharmaceutical packaging, packaging design and regulatory support that complement the range of services.

Haselmeier has sales offices in Europe, the US and India, as well as advanced production facilities in Buchen of Germany, Dnešice of Czech Republic and Bengaluru of India.

In February 2017, Haselmeier launched a disposable pen for use with 3ml cartridges. The D-Flex design covers a freely selectable regular or irregular dose regimen.

Haselmeier acquisition will enable Sulzer to expand presence in drug delivery devices market

The acquisition of Haselmeier will allow Sulzer to complement its healthcare portfolio, in addition to leveraging its APS expertise in precision injection moulding to expand its presence in the drug delivery devices market.

With around 230 employees, the drug delivery company generated sales of $42m (€36m) in 2019.

Subject to customary conditions, the deal is expected to be completed on 1 October this year.

Sulzer APS president Girts Cimermans said: “We are excited to welcome the Haselmeier team into the APS family. Haselmeier has a successful track record of providing innovative drug delivery devices based on its proprietary IP business model.

“We believe that we will add to the success story by providing financial strength and precision injection molding capabilities, thereby accelerating the company’s growth.

“Furthermore, combining our expertise in liquid mixing applications with Haselmeier’s drug delivery competence, will benefit our pharmaceutical customers providing them with innovative and differentiated devices and services.”