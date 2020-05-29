PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company enabling better patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology

Study confirms safety, durability of Aquablation Therapy. (Credit: valelopardo from Pixabay.)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company developing intelligent solutions to transform the field of urology, has announced that results of the WATER II study demonstrate its Aquablation® therapy is safe and durable in large prostates (80-150 cc) at two years. Aquablation therapy is a procedure for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and is performed by the AquaBeam® Robotic System, the first FDA-cleared, automated surgical robot for the treatment of this common condition.

“Until now, there were limited transurethral treatment options for patients with large prostates. Aquablation therapy offers patients a minimally invasive option that enables both durable symptom relief and low rates of side effects, regardless of their prostate size and anatomy,” said study Co-Principal Investigator Mihir Desai, MD, at Keck Hospital, University of Southern California. “In addition, two-year WATER II data confirm that Aquablation therapy provides considerable operating time efficiencies and durable, consistent outcomes with a low learning curve.”

WATER II (Waterjet Ablation Therapy for Endoscopic Resection of Prostate Tissue) was a prospective multicenter international clinical trial evaluating Aquablation therapy in 101 men with large prostates 80 to 150 cc in size. Two-year follow-up data confirmed that Aquablation is a safe procedure with durable efficacy and a low occurrence of retreatment. The study, published in the Canadian Journal of Urology, demonstrated sustained improvements at 24 months in symptom relief and peak urinary flow rates, while preserving sexual function and urinary continence.

“The AquaBeam Robotic System is the only solution that can consistently and reproducibly treat all prostate sizes,” said Reza Zadno, president and chief executive officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics. “The two-year data from the WATER II study mark a significant milestone, as these results add to the strong body of evidence in support of Aquablation therapy as a safe, durable treatment option for a wide range of BPH patients.”

Source: Company Press Release