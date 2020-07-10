Stewart Medical will engage in the manufacturing and distribution of medical equipment such as disposable heat and moisture exchangers

Stewart Medical is focusing on the manufacturing, sourcing, and supplying medical products and PPE. (Credit: STEWART Industries)

Michigan-based Stewart Industries has launched a new medical device division to provide services to customers across the US.

Stewart Medical is the new medical device division that operates from the parent company’s headquarters located in Battle Creek of Michigan.

Stewart Medical, which is ISO 13485:2016 certified, will engage in the manufacturing and distribution of medical equipment such as disposable heat and moisture exchangers, 3 Ply surgical masks, naturally based sanitisers, and other products.

Stewart Industries president and co-owner Erick Stewart said: “We’ve had the capabilities, facilities, and supply chain to further expand into medical for a while.

“With the onslaught of Covid-19, we realized how important it was for us to diversity to help fulfill the overwhelming need for medical equipment. “

At present, the new medical division is supplying HME S3000 and S3321, 3-ply masks, gloves, gowns, and an assortment of other medical equipment.

Stewart Industries is working with Excelerant Consulting and Wytcote Technologies to manufacture and supply N95 masks and other PPE

Stewart Industries has recently collaborated with Excelerant Consulting and Wytcote Technologies to manufacture and supply N95 masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

Stewart Medical is said to be efficiently positioned with their own FTZ, assembly and inspection capabilities.

The FTZ provides tariff reduction and duty elimination for imports, including quality checking goods and eliminating products that don’t achieve standards before they leave the company.

Stewart further added: “We want to help employers do this by providing products at the best price while also meeting FDA standards. We’ve seen many suppliers of PPE charge obscene prices, but that should never be the case. It shouldn’t cost millions to protect your employees.”

