Israel-based pain relief therapy treatments and technologies provider Solio has launched its new pain-relief device Alfa Plus into the US market, following the recent approval from FDA.

Solio said that its Alfa Plus treats the pain, deploying a tripart combination of Radio Frequency (RF), Infrared (IR), and Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) technologies, and marks the first pain management device of such type to receive FDA approval.

Solio founder Chuck (Shahak) Cohen said: “Solio Alfa Plus received FDA clearance in early 2019, and has already sold more than 3000 units.

“So, in addition to clinical success, and excellent patient testimonies regarding the relief from different types of pain — especially chronic pain, sports related injuries, pain from traumatic injury, as well as menstrual pain — we are quite confident in Alfa Plus’s effectiveness.”

Solio Alfa Plus is an advanced pain treatment designed for home use

Alfa Plus has been subjectedto three years of research and development studies, by Dr Eyal Behrbalk, Head of the Orthopedic Department at The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Israel.

The study enrolled more than 100 patients suffering from chronic lower back pain, evaluated the Alfa Plus technology combined with a trigger-point treatment, and provided positive results, where more than 90% of patients reported significant relief from pain after treatment.

The company said that its expert team has used clinical studies and consultation with pain management professionals to confirm the effectiveness of the Alfa Plus treatment.

Alfa Plus is a simple-to-use, advanced pain therapy that deploys RF technology for safe and effective pain relief, when placed directly on the site of pain. The device allows four RF diodes to noninvasively penetrate the skin with deep heating.

The process would reduce inflammation, muscle aches, stiffness and pain, while increasing blood circulation and speed up the tissue regeneration.

Solio said that its Alfa Plus stimulates the natural healing mechanisms in the body, enabling the body to heal itself, and provides relief from both chronic and traumatic pain.

In addition, it makes use of three specific technologies to target multiple areas of the body, namely Bi-polar RF energy that treats muscles and joints, IR Heat Energy for treating skin pain and stiffness, and LLLT Light Energy for muscle spasms.