Image: Solio Alfa Plus pain relief. Photo: courtesy of Solio / PRNewswire.

Solio recently announced the release of its innovative Alfa Plus, after receiving FDA clearance. Providing relief from chronic pain in addition to pain from trauma, sports injury and menstruation, Alfa Plus is a radio frequency (RF) device designed for home use that uses a combination of RF, infrared technologies (IR) and low-level laser therapy (LLLT).

“We’re pleased to announce the recent FDA clearance and launch of Alfa Plus,” said Solio founder, Shahak “Chuck” Cohen. “It’s the culmination of a lot of engineering and planning, utilizing a combination of three nonpharmaceutical pain-relief technologies that work together in synergy. And it’s simple enough in application to be used by an individual in their home.”

Treatment for Chronic and Traumatic Pain

Intended for long-lasting relief of both chronic and traumatic pain, Alfa Plus was a joint design between Home Skinovations and Solio. Although the technology behind Alfa Plus is quite advanced, it was designed to be simple to use. Placed directly on the site of pain, four RF diodes noninvasively penetrate the skin with deep heating. This increases blood circulation and accelerates tissue regeneration, while reducing inflammation, muscle aches, stiffness and pain.

Three specific technologies are used in the Alfa Plus design:

IR Heat Energy: Dual optical energy (light with dual wavelengths), IR and red spectrum for treating skin pain and stiffness.

Bi-polar RF energy: Deep penetration technology that reaches muscles and joints, increasing blood circulation, treating pain and muscle spasms

LED Light Energy: LLLT to treat the skin tissues.

“The effect is comparable to trigger-point therapy but with the advantage of deep heat, as Alfa Plus stimulates the body’s natural healing mechanisms,” said Cohen. “By increasing the blood circulation, both oxygen and nutrients are drawn to the affected area. Essentially, Alfa Plus gently but effectively coaxes the body into healing itself.”

A soon-to-be-published clinical study from Israel studied Alfa Plus together with trigger-point treatment in over 100 patients, with 90 reporting significant reduction in their lower-back pain. And most patients prefer nonpharmaceutical approaches to pain relief, as reported by cosmetic and medical dermatologist, Dr. Judith Hellman, professor at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York.

How long the Alfa Plus needs to be used varies from user to user. For menstrual pain, Alfa Plus advises 15 to 20-minute treatment sessions. For chronic pain, Alfa Plus should be used twice a day for the first few days before scaling back to once-a-day for two to three months, and finally, no more than four times a week to avoid overstimulation.

An Israeli company, DMT Ltd and its parent company, Solio, plan to continue expanding its therapeutic line into the American market.

Source: Company Press Release