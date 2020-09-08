The REDAPT system has been designed to address the challenges of revision hip arthroplasty

Medical technology company Smith+Nephew is set to launch its REDAPT system for revision total hip arthroplasty (rTHA) in China.

The company has secured approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the REDAPT system.

Smith+Nephew has designed the REDAPT system to address the challenges of revision hip arthroplasty, including fixation in various bone types, achievement of joint stability, predictable stem position, and surgical efficiency.

According to the company, the REDAPT system’s acetabular components are among the pioneers of 3D-printed, imported and acetabular product approved for use in China.

Smith+Nephew’s REDAPT revision hip system will help reduce the re-revision rate of rTHAs by decreasing the frequency of implant movement.

The inclusion of the REDAPT system extends the company’s portfolio of both primary and revision hip arthroplasty products currently available in the country.

The REDAPT system, which is available in major global markets, will be commercially available in China by the end of this year.

Smith+Nephew Greater China managing director Ala Ahram said: “China has seen rapid growth in primary hip procedures over the past 15-20 years and as such, there is a need for technologies addressing the clinical needs for revision hip arthroplasty.

“Introducing the REDAPT System in China will have a profoundly positive clinical impact to our surgeon customers and will help their patients live a Life Unlimited.”

In July this year, Smith+Nephew introduced new RI.HIP NAVIGATION technology for total hip arthroplasty (THA).

The new technology has been developed to enhance accuracy and reproducibility by delivering patient-specific component alignment, which is said to be a key factor for surgeons in evaluating individual THA cases.