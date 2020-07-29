The new RI.HIP NAVIGATION technology is part of the company’s Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions

Smith+Nephew has introduced new RI.HIP NAVIGATION technology for total hip arthroplasty. (Credit: Smith & Nephew)

The new technology has been developed to enhance accuracy and reproducibility by delivering patient-specific component alignment, which is said to be a key factor for surgeons in evaluating individual THA cases.

The RI.HIP NAVIGATION technology is part of the company’s Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions for patient engagement, pre-operative planning, digital and robotic surgery, post-operative assessment and outcomes measurement services.

The company has already secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA, as well as CE mark approval for RI.HIP NAVIGATION technology for THA.

Smith+Nephew’s new technology will allow the surgeon to better control individual patient pelvic tilt, leg length and offset measurement.

The RI.HIP NAVIGATION technology is designed to assist the cup placement through offering a predicted view of the post-op AP X-ray in surgery.

In May 2019, Smith+Nephew acquired orthopaedic joint reconstruction business from Brainlab for the development of new technology for digital surgery.

According to the company, RI.HIP NAVIGATION is a major early deliverable from the acquisition.

The RI.HIP NAVIGATION technology, which does not need a CT scan, can be easily integrated into crowded operating rooms.

Smith+Nephew orthopaedics commercial marketing senior vice president Randy Kilburn said: “The integration of the Orthopaedic Joint Reconstruction Business has gone well, and we are delighted to now be able to offer customers an exciting upgrade path with more capabilities.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Brainlab to expand access to these technologies as well as developing further orthopaedic reconstruction applications and sports medicine as well.”

Earlier this month, Smith+Nephew introduced new Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions and CORI surgical platform.