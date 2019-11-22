SOMATOM X.cite has been designed with a large, 82cm gantry bore, optional Moodlight feature, and a patient observation camera

Image: Siemens Healthineers secures FDA approval for SOMATOM X.cite CT scanner. Photo: Courtesy of Bokskapet from Pixabay.

Siemens Healthineers has secured the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new SOMATOM X.cite premium single-source computed tomography (CT) scanner, along with its new myExam Companion intelligent user interface concept.

The medical technology company said that the intuitive user interface of the myExam Companion guides the user through the exam workflow with precise questions about the patient, and optimises the advanced features of a premium CT scanner, including SOMATOM X.cite.

Siemens Healthineers diagnostic imaging president André Hartung said: “Lack of staff and time and the creation of standards are some of the biggest hurdles in the daily business of radiology. With the SOMATOM X.cite and the myExam Companion, we provide our customers with unique tools to overcome these hurdles effectively.

“It is a major step for our imaging portfolio into the world of intelligent user support and for Siemens Healthineers on our way to becoming a leader in clinical decision support.”

SOMATOM X.cite and myExam Companion create patient-centric scanning experience

Siemens Healthineers has worked with clinical experts to identify key questions on framework conditions for an optimised scan result, after analysing nearly 200,000 scan protocols using artificial intelligence.

The company said that its myExam Companion combines available patient data including gender and age with other user or machine-observable, patient-specific information to identify optimal acquisition and reconstruction techniques for each patient.

In addition, it would enable technologists to make use of the SOMATOM X.cite scanner, along with other scanners in the SOMATOM go CT platform.

SOMATOM X.cite has been designed with a large, 82cm gantry bore, optional Moodlight feature, and a patient observation camera. The new 2D visualization camera enables the technician to closely monitor the patient during the procedure, to potentially reduce the patient motion artifacts.

The scanner also includes visual patient instruction, a new visual breath hold indicator that guides the patient through the breath hold process with colour-guided visual instructions.

Siemens Healthineers said that its SOMATOM X.cite and myExam Companion together would make the imaging process more effective, compensating for differences in user experience levels and scan complexities on even the most complicated acquisitions, including coronary CT angiography (CTA) studies.

Furthermore, its SOMATOM.go system and my Exam Companion are under review by the regulatory authorities, and were not commercially available in the US.