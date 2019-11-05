Siemens Healthineers enters into licensing arrangement with Quanterix for access to Neurofilament Light (Nf-L) antibodies to develop Nf-L assays

Siemens Healthineers enters into license and supply arrangement with Quanterix.

Quanterix Corporation, a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced it has entered into a licensing and supply arrangement with Siemens Healthineers for access to Quanterix’ proprietary Nf-L antibodies, which were recently acquired from UmanDiagnostics. Access to the Nf-L antibodies will allow Siemens Healthineers to begin developing blood-based Nf-L clinical tests for future commercialization. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement entered into with Siemens Healthineers marks yet another significant milestone in Quanterix’ mission to provide early detection of disease, measurements for treatment efficacy, and disease progression for neurological disorders. It comes on the heels of Quanterix’ recent acquisition of privately held UmanDiagnostics, which has become the provider of choice of Nf-L antibodies for biopharmaceutical and diagnostic applications. This acquisition allows Quanterix to supply researchers globally with the “best-in-class” Simoa Nf-L assays, while continuing to innovate new digital biomarkers to advance the field of research in diagnostics for neurological disorders. It also positions Quanterix to capitalize on the growth fueled by the momentum in Nf-L as a tremendously promising brain biomarker in research and clinical applications. Data presented at the recent European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) utilizing a sensitive Siemens Healthineers research Nf-L assay using Quanterix antibodies showed a high correlation with the established Simoa gold standard for measuring Nf-L in blood.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with as formidable a partner as Siemens Healthineers to accelerate the availability of an Nf-L test for patients around the world,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Quanterix. “This agreement demonstrates a clear path for our research customers working with Simoa technology to take groundbreaking advances like the Nf-L test to the clinic. We believe this will give our researchers even more confidence working with Simoa in research, while leveraging Siemens Healthineers’ global footprint to allow Quanterix to share meaningfully in the large IVD (in vitro diagnostics) market for blood-based neurology testing.”

“Expanding precision medicine leading to new and more accurate ways to improve patient outcomes is a key value of Siemens Healthineers,” confirmed David Stein, Head of Global Strategy, Siemens Healthineers. “We believe Nf-L is an important blood-based neurological biomarker that, in the future, could positively impact patient outcomes by potentially aiding in earlier diagnoses, intervention, and management of patients with a broad array of neurological conditions, such as Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and ALS. A blood-based Nf-L assay is highly compatible with our global diagnostic solutions, and we are pleased to be working with Quanterix for access to its unique set of Uman Nf-L antibodies for the development of high performance clinical Nf-L assays,” Stein explained.

