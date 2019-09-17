ARTIS icono platform provides new OPTIQ image chain, which increases image quality in 2D imaging across a wide range of C-arm angles and patient weights

Image: The platform provides personalised workflow plans to optimise imaging parameters and system positions. Photo: Courtesy of Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Siemens Healthineers’ ARTIS icono, a high-precision family of angiography systems that facilitates a wide range of minimally invasive procedures in a single interventional suite.

Siemens Healthineers has designed the ARTIS icono biplane system for optimal utilisation in neuroradiology and abdominal imaging, and the ARTIS icono floor, a floor-mounted single-plane system, for vascular, interventional cardiology, surgical and oncology procedures.

Siemens Healthineers North America senior vice-president and advanced therapies head Lara Barghout said: “The ARTIS icono family of angiography systems will have nothing short of a revolutionary impact on our customers and on the delivery of healthcare in general, by setting new standards for image quality and optimized workflow in minimally invasive procedures.

“And as more hospitals introduce comprehensive stroke services to treat more patients who are eligible for thrombectomies, the ARTIS icono biplane raises the bar in consistent 3D image quality for whole-brain imaging.”

ARTIS icono angiography systems will expand the reach of precision medicine

The ARTIS icono biplane system can be used in neurointerventions and interventional radiology, with enhanced 2D and 3D imaging along with improved visualisation of difficult-to-delineate structures.

The new features in the ARTIS icono biplane, including syngo DynaCT Sine Spin, an advanced form of cone beam CT, is expected to benefit stroke treatment and other neuro procedures by providing images with fewer cone beam CT artifacts in the basal part of the brain and close to the skull.

The ARTIS icono floor is a flexible, multi-axis floor system designed to target a wide range of disciplines, including vascular, interventional cardiology, surgical and interventional oncology.

The ARTIS icono floor features an additional axis that offers the same angles as a ceiling-mounted system and free space for anaesthesia carts, echocardiography systems and patient monitors avoiding the cost of a ceiling-mounted unit.

The company said that the ARTIS icono platform provides new OPTIQ image chain, which increases image quality in 2D imaging across a wide range of C-arm angles and patient weights, and complements the ‘As Low As Reasonably Achievable’ (ALARA) guiding principle for radiation safety.

Furthermore, the platform provides personalised workflow plans to optimise imaging parameters and system positions through Case Flows, along with displaying layouts for the entire procedure.