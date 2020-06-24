The multi-antigen test will help determine target epitopes, titres and Ig class/sub-class of antibodies generated across all stages of Covid-19 infection

Sengenics has introduced multi-domain and multi-antigen Covid-19 biochip test. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Functional proteomics company Sengenics has introduced ImmuSAFE COVID+, which is claimed to be the world’s first high-throughput and a multi-antigen Covid-19 biochip test.

The multi-domain and fully quantitative serology test facilitate the determination of the target epitopes, titres and Ig class/sub-class (IgG, IgA, IgM; IgG 1-4 ) of antibodies generated across all stages of Covid-19 infection ranging from initial exposure and disease development to post-recovery or post-vaccination.

The results will deliver significant insights on whether individuals hold high titres of potentially neutralising antibodies against the novel coronavirus that may provide protection against reinfection or whether booster vaccinations are needed.

Sengenics’ biochip test will allow the quantitative evaluation of patient response in vaccination trials

The ImmuSAFE COVID+ will also facilitate the quantitative evaluation of patient response in vaccination trials, including differentiation of whether observed antibody responses are due directly to the vaccine or to prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure.

ImmuSAFE is a lab-based biochip test, which uses the company’s patented KREX protein folding technology to correctly fold viral antigens and preserve all conformational and linear antibody binding sites.

The test includes over 10 domains of SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid and Spike proteins, comprising full length and multiple truncated versions.

ImmuSAFE will help minimise cross-reactivity by targeting various SARS-CoV-2 specific domains, allowing to reduce false positives and to precisely determine sero-prevalence.

The ImmuSAFE product portfolio is comprised of other tests, which integrate additional viral antigens such as SARS-CoV-2 envelope, nucleocapsid proteins from 13 other coronaviruses including five human coronaviruses, and Influenza A and B HA antigen subtypes.

Sengenics CSO professor Jonathan Blackburn said: , “The target epitope of antibodies produced following infection exhibit a significant level of diversity across a population.

“Some individuals produce antibodies that target locations which are neutralising (protective), whereas others produce antibodies that are non-neutralising. Being able to differentiate between these has major implications for vaccine development and sero-protectivity of individuals following infection.”

Separately, US-based molecular diagnostic testing laboratory Genetworx has launched its new Covid-19 antibody testing, which is 99.8% specific and 100% sensitive.