The Genetworx antibody test will use patient's blood sample to detect the presence of specific antibodies to show a past infection with the virus

Genetworx introduces new antibody test for Covid-19.

US-based molecular diagnostic testing laboratory Genetworx has rolled out its new Covid-19 antibody testing, which is 99.8% specific and 100% sensitive.

The company said that its total antibody (IgM & IgG) test has been developed in response to the demand from physicians’ offices, emergency management providers, government, assisted living entities, and employers in the US, in addition to the diagnostic testing for the virus.

The Genetworx antibody test, which has been granted the US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorisation, will use patient’s blood sample to detect the presence of specific antibodies to show a past infection with the virus.

Genetworx CEO William Miller said: “We understand how important COVID-19 test results are to our patients so Genetworx invested in a system allowing rapid notification so that patients can have a diagnosis in the soonest time possible, immediately after the Laboratory reads the results, usually within 24-48 hours of receipt of the sample.

“Like all laboratories in the US, we saw a significant increase in volume recently and have worked tirelessly to implement the new system and be as responsive as possible to our patients and providers.”

According to the company, almost all immune individuals will develop immune response after SARS-CoV-2 infection, stimulating the production of IgM and IgG antibodies, which are used for evaluating antibody response.

Along with the new antibody test, the company has also developed a comprehensive instant notification system which immediately notifies patients of their test results, for both antibody and diagnostic testing clients.

The test is performed once a patient’s sample is received, and results are available through a patient or physician portal, or through a text and voice messaging, within 24 to 48 hours.

Unlike conventional test results, which were sent directly to providers or third-party contract, Genetworx Covid-19 test results are automatically sent to patients by text message or through a new interactive voice response telephone messaging system using a personal cellphone.

In addition, the test results can also be provided online through a patient portal, along with a certificate of proof for the test result.

Miller said: “It’s been very exciting for us to work together and play an important role in battling the coronavirus pandemic. Our company is proud that we pivoted quickly and repurposed part of our facilities back in March in order to conduct widespread Covid-19 testing with a 99% accuracy rate.

“Although it was challenging to keep up with the demand and to innovate in order to get both physicians and patients the information they need at the accuracy level required by the pandemic, Genetworx invested in our patients and, with this new rapid notification system and antibody test for our clients, we can assist the nation in moving forward through the pandemic and back to work.”