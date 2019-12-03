Samsung has showcased its advanced ultrasound system RS85 Prestige, the next-generation RS85, featuring new imaging architecture and value-added features

Image: GM85 has secured US Department of Defence (DOD) authorization to operate (ATO). Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Samsung Electronics has exhibited its latest ultrasound, digital radiography, mobile computed tomography (CT) and software devices at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2019 Annual Meeting, held in Chicago, Illinois, US.

Samsung Electronics health & medical equipment business president and Samsung Medison CEO Dongsoo Jun said: “Samsung is continuing its commitment to deliver meaningful innovation in medical imaging, responding to customers’ ever complex healthcare needs. We plan to continue our rapid pace of new innovation for the radiology market by leveraging our industry-leading Image and Signal Processing and AI advances.”

RS85 Prestige Ultrasound System

The company has showcased its advanced ultrasound system RS85 Prestige, the next-generation RS85, featuring new imaging architecture and value-added features.

The new imaging architecture includes Crystal Architecture that combines CrystalBeam beamformer and CrystalPure imaging engine, with the S-Vue Transducer, to provide crystal-clear images.

The ultrasound system is also equipped with value-added features including MV-Flow with LumiFlow, which provides a detailed view of blood flow with enhanced spatial and temporal resolutions and provides 3D visualisation with continuous and 3D-like vascular images.

In addition, the ShadowHDR feature provides a shadow-suppressed image for capturing attenuated regions behind bony structures, and PureVision to produce clear images using speckle noise suppression and edge enhancement on B-mode.

Samsung Electronics’ digital radiography products

Samsung has unveiled its new ceiling X-ray GC85A and mobile X-ray GM85, along with its new detector line-up with enhanced usability.

The company’s new X-ray devices have been granted the US Department of Defence (DOD) Authorization to Operate (ATO) for the Risk Management Framework (RMF) program for cybersecurity regulations.

The S-Vue imaging engine uses adaptive filtering and processing technologies to reduce X-ray radiation dose for pediatric patients without compromising the image quality and provides high-quality images for diagnostic accuracy and confidence.

Its Auto Lung Nodule Detection2, the AI-based computer-aided detection (CAD) software, is designed to help the physician in reviewing chest PA radiographs of adults, and identifies and detects lung nodules.

Furthermore, Samsung has showcased its additional mobile computed tomography (mCT) clinical cases indicating reduced response time and improving patient outcomes during emergencies including stroke.

The BodyTom Elite and OmniTom mobile whole-body and head CT are designed for use at the point of care, to determine better treatment strategy, avoiding physical space and power constraints.