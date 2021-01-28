The application is developed to offer accurate diagnostic information without exposing patients to high doses of radiation and nephrotoxic contrast agents

Philips is showcasing the AAA Model at this year’s Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) Summit. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V)

Health technology company Royal Philips has introduced a new software application called Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Model to offer physicians an advanced solution to manage AAA patients.

Philips AAA model has been designed to detect, segment and quantify 3D ultrasound data for use in surveillance of native and post-endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) AAAs.

An AAA, which is an aneurysm that forms in the lower part of the aorta, is detected incidentally during abdominal imaging exams but remain undetected until rupture in some cases. A ruptured AAA is said to have a mortality rate of 80%.

The AAA Model will provide clinicians with precise diagnostic information without exposing patients to high doses of radiation and nephrotoxic contrast agents.

Philips AAA Model incorporates advanced software and the company’s 3D ultrasound technologies into a single solution. It will automatically segment and quantify the size of the aneurysm sac for surveillance of known native (untreated) and post-EVAR (treated) AAAs.

Philips AAA model has CE mark and FDA clearance

The company already secured CE mark approval, as well as clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the AAA model.

Philips ultrasound general manager and senior vice president Bich Le said: “Regular surveillance of abdominal aortic aneurysm patients is essential, but today’s standard of care has downsides.

“Philips Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Model seamlessly integrates leading Philips technologies including Philips Premium Ultrasound System (EPIQ Elite), Philips Array Transducer (X6-1 xMATRIX) and innovative software into a single solution, to help improve the experience and outcomes for clinicians and patients alike.”

The company is showcasing the AAA Model at this year’s Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) Summit, which is being virtually taking place between 25 and 29 January this year.

In December 2020, Philips unveiled its new-generation of advanced visualisation workspace – IntelliSpace Portal 12 for radiologists.