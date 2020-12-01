IntelliSpace Portal is an important component for Image and data interpretation within the company’s Radiology Workflow Suite

Global health technology company Royal Philips has unveiled its new-generation of advanced visualisation workspace – IntelliSpace Portal 12 for radiologists.

Philips has launched the new solutions at the virtual event Radiological Society of North America Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting (RSNA 2020).

IntelliSpace Portal is an important component for image and data interpretation within the company’s Radiology Workflow Suite, connecting patient data across departments to facilitate interoperability.

The solution features advanced AI technology for quantitative assessment and generation of automatic results to support the diagnostic workflow and communication across cardiology, pulmonology, oncology and neurology.

Also, the AI-assisted pulmonary capabilities of the offering facilitate the assessment of complex lung conditions related to Covid-19, said the company.

Philips enterprise diagnostic informatics general manager Calum Cunningham said: “The immediate and complex long-term needs of Covid-19 patients, combined with the growth of elective care, has highlighted the continued need for advanced fully-integrated radiology solutions that support efficient diagnosis, follow-up and communication across multiple clinical domains.

“The new generation of IntelliSpace Portal adds numerous AI-enabled features that automatically generate quantitative measurements, simplify workflows, and make radiology data available anywhere it’s clinically relevant in an organization.”

Philips IntelliSpace Portal 12 to expand cardiology, pulmonology, oncology and neurology solutions

Philips’ new clinical solutions will expand the radiology solutions in cardiology, pulmonology, oncology and neurology, and are launched in partnership with Pie Medical Imaging or Riverain Technologies.

IntelliSpace Portal 12 features cardiology tools MR Cardiac Analysis to support pre-processing of images, and MR Caas 4D Flow Analysis to visualise blood flow patterns.

The pulmonology tool CT Pulmo Auto Results features AI algorithms, trained on complex pulmonary CT scans, for automatic lung and lesion segmentation, and automatic generation of reports.

CT ClearRead CAD Lung Nodule Analysis tool aims to facilitate AI-based detection and characterisation of several nodule types.

IntelliSpace Portal 12 also supports CT Brain Perfusion Analysis for automatic brain perfusion measurement, and instantly display on PACS to help stroke patients.

University of Heidelberg chairman and radiology professor Hans-Ulrich Kauczor said: “In the Covid era, the automatic detection and characterization of pulmonary infiltrates, especially in viral pneumonia, is very important.

“IntelliSpace Portal’s AI-assisted quantitative assessment capabilities allow general radiologists and residents on call to get the necessary support to help identify COVID pneumonia, which is differentiated from other diagnoses. This also plays a significant role for longitudinal analysis and follow-up.”