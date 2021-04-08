The new immunoassay will facilitate the in vitro quantitative determination of anti-p53 antibodies in human serum and plasma

The administration and R&D buildings of Roche Diagnostics. (Credit: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Swiss healthcare company Roche has introduced a new Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay for the diagnosis of various cancer types.

The assay, which is available in all markets accepting the CE mark, will facilitate the in vitro quantitative determination of anti-p53 antibodies in human serum and plasma

The Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay, in conjunction with other diagnostic tests, will enable physicians to diagnose throat cancer, bowel cancer and breast cancer in patients

The p53 protein allows the regulation of processes that block tumours from developing. A mutation of p53 is said to be present in half of solid tumour cancers.

The Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay will help identify these anti-p53 antibodies and diagnose certain cancers at an earlier stage.

Roche also stated that Elecsys Anti-p53 test will also help determine which patients may need less invasive treatment procedures, as part of their cancer treatment.

Designed to run on cobas e immunoassay analysers, the new Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay uses the electrochemiluminescence immunoassay ECLIA technology.

Roche Diagnostics CEO Thomas Schinecker said: “The addition of our Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay will help clinicians to quickly and reliably diagnose several prevalent cancers and might assist in leading to a better prognosis for many patients.

“Beyond breakthrough cancer medicines, Roche also offers a growing number of testing solutions to help physicians diagnose and treat people with cancer.

Last month, Roche agreed to acquire multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions provider GenMark Diagnostics in a deal valued at around $1.8bn.



GenMark provides advanced respiratory pathogen panels, which will help detect the common viral and bacterial organisms associated with an upper respiratory infection, including SARS-CoV-2.