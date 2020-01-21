AirFit F30i is the company’s first tube-up full face CPAP mask, which allows user to sleep in any position

AirFit F30i tube-up full face mask (Credit: Business Wire)

ResMed has expanded its full face mask portfolio with the introduction of new AirFit F30i tube-up full face CPAP mask.

The cushion rests under the nose will help avoid next-day red marks, soreness, and irritation on the nasal bridge.

AirFit F30i’s quick-release elbow enables users to swiftly disconnect and reattach the mask from its tubing at night without taking the mask off.

AirFit F30i completes ResMed’s “Freedom” category of tube-up mask

With the addition of AirFit F30i CPAP mask, the company also completed the “Freedom” category of tube-up masks.

Full face CPAP users can now select between a tube-up or tube-down connection, compact under-the-nose or traditional over-the-nose cushion styles, as well as memory foam versus silicone cushion.

The company introduced AirFit N30i nasal tube-up in January 2019, while the AirFit P30i nasal pillows tube-up in April.

According to the company, three out of four CPAP users prefer AirFit F30i to its competitor’s tube-up full face mask for overall performance in a direct comparison study.

ResMed is currently offering AirFit F30i in the US, Canada, and most of the European countries.

ResMed sleep business president Jim Hollingshead said: “AirFit F30i provides a reliable seal and a comfortable under-the-nose fit for active sleepers who need a full face mask but want the flexibility of a tube-up design.

“AirFit F30i rounds out our world-leading portfolio of full face masks designed to meet patients’ and HME providers’ every need.”

In October 2019, ResMed launched AirFit N30, which is claimed to be the world’s first tube-down nasal cradle CPAP mask.

Designed for sleep apnea treatment, the AirFit N30 is a tube-down nasal cradle CPAP mask with a front-facing tube.

ResMed provides cloud-connected medical devices for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. The company serves consumers and healthcare systems in over 140 countries.