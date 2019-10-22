The new AirFit N30 tube-down nasal cradle CPAP mask is the lightest option in ResMed’s Minimalist mask category

Image: ResMed’s new AirFit N30 tube-down nasal cradle CPAP mask. Photo: courtesy of ResMed.

ResMed has launched AirFit N30, which is claimed to be the world’s first tube-down nasal cradle CPAP mask.

Designed for sleep apnea treatment, the AirFit N30 is a tube-down nasal cradle CPAP mask with a front-facing tube.

ResMed’s new AirFit N30 mask helps the stay on CPAP therapy easier than before

The new, lightest mask features an adjustable elastic headgear, as well as a nasal cradle cushion under the nasal bridge, helping to avoid soreness in that area.

The curved cushion of the mask has been designed to offer a secure seal irrespective of how the wearer sleeps or moves.

AirFit N30 is part of the firm’s portfolio of Minimalist CPAP masks, which are designed to be small, light, and easy to use.

The AirFit P10 nasal pillows mask and the AirFit F30 minimal-contact full-face mask are also part of the Minimalist CPAP mask portfolio.

ResMed is currently offering AirFit N30 mask in the US, and plans are underway to introduce the product in other countries.

According to the company, the new mask helps make start and stay on CPAP therapy easier than before for over 936 million people across the world living with sleep apnea.

ResMed sleep business president Jim Hollingshead said: “AirFit N30 is about ease of use, helping people ease into therapy and addressing the most common pain points for longtime users.

“As the first mask of its kind, AirFit N30 reflects ResMed’s continued leadership in sleep innovation – the cornerstone of our company for over 30 years.”

ResMed provides cloud-connected medical devices for the treatment of sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases.

In December 2018, ResMed agreed to acquire US-based digital therapeutics firm, Propeller Health, in a deal worth $225m.

Based in Madison of Wisconsin, Propeller Health offers connected health solutions for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.