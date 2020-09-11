In the study, treatment using the DBSN device was well-tolerated in the T2DM patients

ReShape announces positive results from DBSN device preclinical trial. (Credit: Chokniti Khongchum from Pixabay.)

ReShape Lifesciences has unveiled positive results from preclinical research of its investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation (DBSN) device to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).

The preclinical study, which was conducted in a type 2 diabetic porcine animal model, included simultaneous electrical blockade and stimulation of individual vagal nerve branches.

The results demonstrated a reduction in blood glucose, said the company.

In the study, treatment using the DBSN device was well-tolerated in the T2DM patients and reached the study endpoints. The histopathology of organ systems treated by the neuromodulation device showed healthy tissue, said the company.

ReShape Lifesciences preclinical diabetes research programme lead advisor Charles Billington said: “The ReShape Lifesciences Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation technology has accomplished key goals through the NIH Phase I Small Business Innovation Research grant study.

“The preliminary data strongly calls for pursuit of further evaluating this treatment for type 2 diabetes mellitus.”

ReShape supported by the NIH Small Business Innovation Research grant

ReShape is a developer of minimally invasive medical devices focused on weight-loss. The company offers portfolio of products and services for management and treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases.

The medical device maker has received $299,048 funding support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Small Business Innovation Research Phase I grant to support the preclinical study.

According to the company, the study results strengthens the proof-of-concept and mechanism of action.

ReShape Lifesciences president and CEO Bart Bandy said: “Bioelectronic medicine represents a growing and exciting field as it supports the potential for less dependence on drug therapy and addresses the challenges associated with daily compliance for those suffering from diabetes.

“Our exploration of neuromodulation for diabetes aligns with the ReShape Lifesciences corporate strategy to build our portfolio and pipeline with technologies and services that improve the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases.

“Based on these positive outcomes, the preclinical study represents a successful completion of the NIH Phase I grant and we look forward to advancing this unique diabetes focused innovation.”