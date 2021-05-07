Chosen from a field of hundreds of companies as one of 16 to collaborate directly with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA during the pandemic and credited with launching one of the first comprehensive employer testing platforms for Covid-19, UDoTest supports employers with key decision-making and OSHA requirements for employees’ safe return-to-work

Recuro Health acquires UDoTest. (Credit: Belova59 from Pixabay)

Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solution that transitions the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a population health outcomes approach, today announces the acquisition of UDoTest, Inc., a global, award-winning at-home diagnostic and health screening software platform designed to personalize the at-home testing experience with customized self-collection testing services that can screen for 80+ diseases – including COVID-19 PCR rapid tests.

Chosen from a field of hundreds of companies as one of 16 to collaborate directly with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA during the pandemic and credited with launching one of the first comprehensive employer testing platforms for COVID-19, UDoTest supports employers with key decision-making and OSHA requirements for employees’ safe return-to-work.

Welcoming UDoTest to the Recuro Health family of companies, Michael Gorton, CEO and founder, Recuro Health, says, “At-home laboratory testing is another critical component of our comprehensive, integrated portfolio of digital health solutions, analytics and services, further expanding Recuro capabilities beyond just traditional telehealth to provide a patient-centric digital medical home. This new addition aligns with our suite of digital solutions to enable earlier identification of disease that triggers timely interventions, avoids costly hospitalizations and treatment, improves patient outcomes and promotes patient satisfaction.”

Each patient can self-collect samples such as a nasal swab, saliva, urine, toilet water and blood in a safe, home environment. The platform readily integrates with employer wellness programs, works with any primary physician and features a simple design that is customizable, accessible and easy to use.

“We are delighted to be a part of Recuro Health and further extend its capabilities by empowering patients with at-home testing that enhances healthier, longer and happier lives,” says Allison Martin, CEO and founder, UDoTest. “By providing patients with another touch-point along their entire health journey, our convenient, simple and personalized solutions are customized to an individual’s risk profile, with easy-to-use screening tests that are sent directly to their door.”

Martin points to the new availability of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests, noting that the UDoTest solution is authorized to capture the required federal and state required standardized data from patients through an intuitive, simple service.

“Real-time test results are available to authorized stakeholders, oversight from nationwide physicians, unique, customized employer dashboards and aggregate reporting of data for employers,” she explains. “Our proprietary software makes the full beginning-to-end testing journey simple, safe, customized and compliant. We’re excited to impact more lives through Recuro.”

Source: Company Press Release