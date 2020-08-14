Working in as few as 3 minutes, Rapid LVO uses a vessel tracker in conjunction with assessment of brain regions with reduced blood vessel density to identify suspected LVOs with a sensitivity of 97% and a specificity of 96%

RapidAI receives FDA Clearance of Rapid LVO. (Credit: Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer.)

RapidAI, the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke, today announced that Rapid LVO has received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for detecting suspected LVOs (Large Vessel Occlusions).

Rapid LVO helps physicians speed up triage or transfer decision-making. Working in as few as 3 minutes, Rapid LVO uses a vessel tracker in conjunction with assessment of brain regions with reduced blood vessel density to identify suspected LVOs with a sensitivity of 97% and a specificity of 96%. Stroke team members are also immediately notified when a suspected LVO is detected.

“LVOs are the most disabling and deadly ischemic strokes,” said Dr. Greg Albers, Professor of Neurology at Stanford University, Director of the Stanford Stroke Center and cofounder of RapidAI. “The ability to identify LVOs rapidly facilitates more effective treatment. This is why we are very excited about the FDA clearance of Rapid LVO, a significant step forward in stroke diagnostics and care.”

RapidAI makes the most-widely used stroke imaging software for patient care, research, and clinical trials—helping hospitals around the world save time, money, and lives. Rapid® is the only clinically validated platform available and considered by many to be the gold standard for advanced cerebrovascular imaging.

Source: Company Press Release