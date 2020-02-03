Atellica Solution provides Quest Diagnostics the capability to expand its immunoassay testing capacity

The partnership foresees deployment of 120 Atellica Solution immunoassay analysers across 19 laboratories in the US. (Credit: Siemens Healthcare GmbH)

Germany-based medical technology firm Siemens Healthineers has won a bid to become primary supplier for Quest Diagnostics immunoassay testing with Atellica solution.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, 120 Atellica Solution immunoassay analysers are expected to be deployed across 19 esoteric and core laboratories in the US

In addition, the company intends to install them at a highly automated Quest lab in Clifton, New Jersey. The Atellica Solution immunoassay analysers will be connected to an Inpeco FlexLab automation system for a high-throughput and multidisciplinary testing solution.

The new flagship lab is anticipated to be concluded in 2021.

Siemens Healthineers laboratory diagnostics president Deepak Nath said: “Siemens and Healthineers offers a comprehensive quality in vitro diagnostics portfolio that is proving to be attractive to leading laboratory providers across the globe. Our leadership in workflow and automation is resonating with laboratories worldwide and driving adoption of the Atellica Solution.

“The breadth and depth of our testing solutions—a highly scalable and flexible offering with the Atellica Solution, and a broad immunoassay test menu with proven assay performance, will provide the clinical outcomes Quest Diagnostics requires.”

Atellica Solution provides Quest Diagnostics the capability to expand its immunoassay testing capacity while driving workflow efficiencies and clinical performance.

Atellica Solution’s intelligent sample routing makes use of the patented, bi-directional magnetic sample transport technology for the most competent sample management.

Quest Diagnostics general diagnostics executive vice president Jim Davis said: “Our strategic relationship with Siemens Healthineers led to the development of a flexible solution that will improve our existing workflow and help us achieve greater cost savings.

“We look forward to implementing this solution throughout our laboratory network.”

Last November, Siemens Healthineers secured the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new SOMATOM X.cite premium single-source computed tomography (CT) scanner, along with its new myExam Companion intelligent user interface concept.