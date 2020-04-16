The ELISA assay will facilitate the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 reactive IgG class antibodies in human serum and plasma

Quansys Biosciences has introduced planar-based multiplex assay to detect novel coronavirus. (Credit: Thiago Lazarino from Pixabay)

Quansys Biosciences has introduced the SARS-CoV-2 Human IgG(4-plex) enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to help detect the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 disease.

The ELISA assay has been designed for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 reactive IgG class antibodies in human serum and plasma.

Claimed to be the first planar-based multiplex assay, the SARS-CoV-2 Human IgG(4-plex) will facilitate the simultaneous detection of human antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 S1 protein, SARS-CoV-2 S2 protein, a negative control (Sheep Fc), and a positive control (anti-human IgG).

The 96-well plate enables testing of up to 90 samples within two hours and uses only 2µl of the sample, helping to serve as an efficient and cost-effective solution for population studies.

Quansys said that its Q-Plex SARS-CoV-2 Human IgG (4-Plex) assay can be easily adopted by most laboratories.

Quansys Biosciences research and development vice president Chris Lyman said: “We recognize that in times of rapid change, like those that currently confront us, information is invaluable.

“We are excited that our serological tests will provide powerful information to researchers and policymakers to help them better understand the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

Established in 2005, Quansys is engaged in the development and manufacturing of multiplex ELISA kits for researchers, vaccine and drug developers, and government agencies.

