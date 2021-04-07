The Pylo 300-LTE, from the creators of the Prevounce Platform, is the simplest, most secure way for healthcare professionals to monitor patient weight outside of the office

Pylo Health proudly announced today the release of the Pylo 300-LTE, a clinically validated weight scale designed for patients undergoing remote physiological monitoring (RPM).

The Pylo 300-LTE, from the creators of the Prevounce Platform, is the simplest, most secure way for healthcare professionals to monitor patient weight outside of the office. Designed specifically for RPM, it is a highly efficient and cost-effective device for physician practices, health systems, and employer wellness programs working to establish or grow remote patient monitoring programs.

To ensure accessibility for patients of all technical skill levels, the 300-LTE comes fully preconfigured, allowing users to simply step on the scale to start remote management of their weight. The 300-LTE quickly captures and transmits clinically accurate weight measurements via encrypted LTE wireless sync to the intuitive Pylo application programming interface (API). The Pylo API then automatically routes the weight data in real time to a user’s doctor, caregiver, family member, or other healthcare organization. Thanks to the 300-LTE’s low-power wide-area (LPWA) cellular connectivity, it can transmit patient data from underserved populations living in areas that lack broadband access.

“Daily weight monitoring is a low-barrier and highly effective addition to patient care plans for managing congestive heart failure, medical weight loss, and bariatric surgery,” says Daniel Tashnek, founder of Pylo and Prevounce Health. “Ongoing monitoring of obesity is proven to be a valuable method for helping ensure patients achieve lifestyle changes that stabilize or reduce weight. The 300-LTE’s improved accuracy is also well suited to detect the small changes in weight that may predict an exacerbation in heart failure patients.”

Development of the FDA-cleared and FCC-certified Pylo 300-LTE was prompted by the challenges associated with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi weight monitoring devices. Prevounce Health leadership witnesses these obstacles through the company’s work with provider and health plan clients using Prevounce Remote Patient Monitoring software.

“One potential barrier to entry with remote patient monitoring is the concern that patients may lack the necessary technological prowess to use an RPM device,” says Tashnek. “The configuration and additional steps required for setup and usage of Bluetooth or Wi-Fi weight scales can represent significant hurdles for those who typically require ongoing weight and heart failure monitoring in the first place. The Pylo 300-LTE not only eliminates these barriers, but it better streamlines the telehealth experience and, most importantly, brings the benefits of remote patient monitoring to our most vulnerable populations.”

The 300-LTE delivers precise weight measurement on users up to 550 pounds, allowing for use in a bariatric practice setting. It also features a wide, textured platform to increase stability and minimize fall risk. A large backlit screen and long battery life further help improve the patient experience and increase participation in and engagement with remote patient monitoring programs.

The proprietary Pylo Connect API makes it easy for organizations with RPM programs to manage patient readings, connected devices, product ordering, and more in any EMR or third-party care management system. Built with an emphasis on security and HIPAA compliance, the API features simple documentation, a self-service developer portal, data streaming via event-based webhooks, and a lightweight, RESTful interface.

The release of the Pylo 300-LTE follows Pylo Health’s release of the Pylo 802-LTE blood pressure monitor in February, further expanding Pylo’s comprehensive offering of RPM devices, services, and software.

