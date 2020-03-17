It is the company's third distribution agreement for Co-Diagnostics’ Coronavirus COVID-19 PCR test

PreCheck Health to distribute Coronavirus COVID-19 test in Panama. (Credit: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation.)

PreCheck Health Services, through its Latin American division, has entered into an exclusive agreement with Co-Diagnostics to distribute the latter’s Coronavirus COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test and Co-Dx Box in Panama.

The company said that it is the third distribution agreement for Co-Diagnostics’ coronavirus COVID-19 PCR test, following the execution of exclusive distributions agreements with Co-Diagnostics for Russia and Ecuador.

The number of coronavirus confirmed cases in Panama has increased to 55 forcing Panama President Laurentino Cortizo to publicly declare a state of emergency in the country.

Panama also reported its first coronavirus death earlier this week.

Details of Co-Diagnostics’ Coronavirus COVID-19 PCR test

Co-Diagnostics’ Logix Smart COVID-19 test uses the firm’s CoPrimer technology to detect the presence of ribonucleic acid (RNA) of the novel strain of coronavirus in a real-time RT-PCR kit that targets nserved regions in the virus genome.

In February, the company received regulatory clearance for the test as an in vitro diagnostic for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in markets that accept CE-marking as valid regulatory approval.

The Covid-19 death toll has increased to more than 7,154 globally, with a total of over 182,400 confirmed cases and 79,400 recoveries reported as of 16 March.

PreCheck Health Services CEO Justin Anderson said: “Our team is currently working with the local government officials in all three territories to have Co-Diagnostics’ COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test and Co-Dx Box registered, which is necessary before the tests can be used in these countries.

“PreCheck’s goal is to have the test registered as quickly as possible to start providing tests to clinics and hospitals.

“We are pleased to continue to expand our relationship with Co-Diagnostics, which includes distribution agreements for coronavirus tests in Russia, Ecuador and now Panama, in order to aid the worldwide pandemic.”

PreCheck Health Services is a distributor of the PC8B, a medical screening device, used by physicians for managing a patient’s health.