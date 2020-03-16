PreCheck has ordered an initial 30,000 COVID-19 tests and will be registering the product in Ecuador

Image: PreCheck Health to distribute Coronavirus COVID-19 test in Ecuador. (Credit: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation.)

PreCheck Health Services, through its Latin American Division, entered into an exclusive agreement with Co-Diagnostics, to distribute Co-Diagnostic’s Logix Smart Coronavirus COVID-19 Test in Ecuador.

The country has a population of 16 million. PreCheck has ordered an initial 30,000 COVID-19 tests and will be registering the product in Ecuador.

Justin Anderson, CEO of PreCheck Health Services Inc., commented, “It’s been a productive month for PreCheck Health. In early March we entered into the $33 billion global infectious disease diagnostic testing sector with an exclusive agreement with Co-Diagnostics to distribute their COVID-19 tests as well as other infectious disease kits in Russia. We are pleased to announce today that we have expanded our relationship with a distribution agreement for Ecuador. The decision for PreCheck to distribute for Co-Diagnostics and specifically their Logix Smart Coronavirus COVID-19 Test is due to the test’s excellent characteristics in terms of sensitivity and specificity, the two benchmarks for accuracy in PCR tests. In today’s global crisis where governments, professional sports, college sports and public schools are being closed or suspended on the basis of a single test, we felt that high accuracy was critical for our comfort level, resulting in our decision to choose Co-Diagnostics.”

Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan commented, “We are pleased to enter into these agreements with PreCheck. They are part of a strong demand we are experiencing for our Covid-19 tests. The agreements also highlight Co-Diagnostics’ commitment to supporting the global response to coronavirus. As such, we are delighted to have PreCheck as a customer, focused on distributing these products in Russia and Ecuador.”

