Transaction underscores PixCell's leading position in disruptive point-of-care testing technology

PixCell Medical announces acquisition by Soulbrain Holdings. (Credit: Nappiness from Pixabay)

PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at the point-of-care, announced today that Soulbrain Holdings has acquired all controlling PixCell shares, as well as investing in the company, making Soulbrain the majority shareholder of PixCell Medical. The acquisition of PixCell aligns with Soulbrain’s recent strategic transition into the healthcare and in-vitro diagnostics space.

Soulbrain, a leader in the semiconductor space, recently chose the bio-healthcare industry as an engine for growth and has already made several acquisitions and investments. The company identified PixCell as a good fit for its strategy of entering the diagnostics and point-of-care testing space, with a purpose of distributing specialized diagnostic reagents and miniaturized medical devices.

“We identified PixCell Medical as a company proven to have disruptive technology in the healthcare field and are proud to have them join the Soulbrain family,” said Dr. Nam Huh, Head of Bio-Healthcare Division and Vice President at Soulbrain. “Striving to acquire technologies that will serve as the foundation of future industry development is our focus, and we have diversified our business portfolio to include distribution of specialized diagnostic reagents and miniaturized medical devices focused on point-of-care. Providing higher added value and satisfaction to our customers is our top priority, and PixCell is a great addition to our growing family of competitive life science daughter companies.”

PixCell Medical’s flagship product, HemoScreen™, is a point-of-care blood testing platform that can conduct blood cell analysis within five minutes by applying AI-driven novel microfluidic and lab-on-a-cartridge technology. FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved, the HemoScreen reliably conducts five-part differential complete blood count (CBC) tests, producing results equivalent to laboratory analyzers in significantly less time. By applying a novel, patented microfluidics method called Viscoelastic Focusing to conduct the cell analysis, PixCell has miniaturized traditionally large and complex machinery.

“This deal is crucial for PixCell’s global expansion and commercialization of the HemoScreen. We believe Soulbrain will be an excellent strategic partner, helping accelerate our growth while continuing to provide accessible and accurate hematological test results on a global scale,” said Dr. Avishay Bransky, Co-Founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. “Our goal is to deliver reliable, simple and affordable diagnostic information to those in need – be it patients with chronic illnesses or people living in remote areas with lack of access to healthcare. Partnering with Soulbrain is an important milestone for us in achieving that goal.”

