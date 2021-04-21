Janssen will deploy the accelerateIQ platform to gather data across its clinical studies through different wearable biosensors

PhysIQ and Janssen Pharmaceuticals have partnered to scale digital therapeutics. (Credit: Business Wire)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals has partnered with US-based physIQ for its regulated wearable biosensors and digital biomarkers initiatives.

As part of the multi-year partnership, Janssen will gain licence for physIQ’s accelerateIQ platform and scale the use of biosensors to support its initiatives across both research and development (R&D) and commercial strategies.

Janssen will use the accelerateIQ platform to gather data across its clinical studies through different wearable biosensors.

The collaboration also allows using physIQ’s portfolio of FDA-cleared digital biomarkers and medical-grade platform to convert raw data into clinical insight.

According to physIQ, the strategic relationship will help boost the ability to bring new treatments to market and enable innovative commercial strategies that integrate digital medicine into patient care.

In addition, the collaboration is said to reflect the rapid maturation of digital medicine and its strategic clinical implications.

physIQ chief commercial officer Chris Economos said: “Continuous real-world sensor data and digital biomarkers are the new frontier of clinical development and pharma commercialisation.

“We have built a platform that can accommodate the unknowns of a rapidly-evolving regulated digital medicine landscape – any sensor, any data type, and any algorithm.

“We could not be more pleased to work with Janssen as we transform real-world data into real-world insight to deliver solutions for patients, providers, and payers.”

physIQ is a major player in digital medicine, generating health insight using continuous wearable biosensor data and advanced analytics.

In March last year, digital healthcare company Vivante Health entered into a partnership with Janssen Biotech to develop digital biomarkers for predictive disease modeling.

Vivante is engaged in the development of a digital health platform to help identify digital biomarkers for inflammatory conditions focusing on digestive health and disease.