Philips has introduced new Respironics E30 ventilator for COVID-19 patients.

Health technology company Royal Philips has introduced new Respironics E30 ventilator, a new emergency use ventilator with visual and audible alarms for COVID-19 patients.

The company has secured emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the new ventilator to address the COVID-19 public emergency.

Philips said that it will immediately start production and plans to manufacture 15,000 units per week in this month.

The new emergency use ventilator helps to deliver high-flow oxygen, both invasively and non-invasively, for COVID-19 patients with respiratory insufficiency.

The new Respironics E30 ventilator has been designed for mass production by an experienced team in respiratory care.

Respironics E30 ventilator enables healthcare providers with a range of skill sets to treat and monitor patients in clinical and field-hospital settings.

Recommended circuit set-ups include a bacterial/viral filter to reduce exposure for healthcare providers when used invasively or noninvasively with accessories such as a full-face, non-vented mask or helmet.

On-screen respiratory monitoring will help measure and show vital ventilation type parameters such as pressure, tidal volume, respiratory rate, leak, and oxygen saturation, helping clinicians to assess therapy effectiveness.

The ventilator’s visual and audible alarms to offer pertinent therapy information to healthcare providers

Philips sleep and respiratory care chief scientific officer David White said: “Philips is responding to this pressing global need by quickly scaling production of the new Philips Respironics E30 ventilator with the needs of healthcare workers and COVID-19 patients in mind while also complying with medical device quality standards.

“Our hope is that this solution will help to free-up ICU ventilators for use in treating the most severe patients.”

In March, Philips announced that it has increased the production of select critical care products and solutions to support the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 disease.