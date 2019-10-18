The new predictive algorithm optimises centralised virtual clinical operations to provide decision support and intervention for ICU patients

Image: Sentry Score algorithm enhances centralised virtual clinical operations to provide decision support and intervention for ICU patients.

Health technology company Royal Philips has introduced a new predictive algorithm, Sentry Score, for the adult intensive care unit (ICU).

The company has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for high acuity virtual care venues with the launch of Sentry Score. It is the newest addition to the suite of Clinical Performance Applications in the Philips eCareManager enterprise telehealth software platform.

Sentry Score shows a patient’s probability of receiving an intervention within 60 minutes

Sentry Score patient risk predictions will be continuously updated as new vital sign data are received, offering better insights into the patient’s trajectory for earlier intervention.

Sentry Score algorithm has been developed as a regression machine learning model using patterns of vital sign data from the Philips eICU Research Institute associated with clinical interventions.

The new predictive algorithm was developed in collaboration with the current Philips eICU Programme care customers who are part of the Tele-Critical Care network of major academic medical centres and integrated delivery networks (IDNs) across the US.

Philips already provides algorithms for deterioration detection, patient discharge readiness scoring, clinician workflow productivity and acuity-based population health prioritisation.

Philips eCareManager, including Sentry Score, is marketed in the US, the UK, Japan, Australia and the Middle East.

Royal Philips connected care chief business leader Carla Kriwet said: “With so many hands involved in the delivery of patient care, it can be incredibly challenging for clinicians to provide proactive care and spot patient deterioration before issues arise across various care settings.

“This specifically holds true in the ICU, where care teams are getting larger, patient acuity is rising, and communication is more difficult. Solutions with predictive algorithms like Sentry Score provide clinicians with a more comprehensive view of the patient’s status.”

In September this year, Philips has commercially introduced NightBalance prescription sleep position therapy device for patients with positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).