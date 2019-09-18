A mask-free alternative to existing positional OSA treatments, Philips NightBalance is a clinically-validated positional therapy

Image: Philips NightBalance increases therapy options for positional obstructive sleep apnea patients. Photo: courtesy of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Health technology firm Royal Philips has commercially introduced NightBalance prescription sleep position therapy device for patients with positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Designed to serve as a mask-free alternative to existing positional OSA treatments, Philips NightBalance is a clinically-validated positional therapy, which uses gentle vibrations to help users to alter their sleeping positions for the prevention of apneas.

NightBalance positional OSA technology features wireless connectivity

Philips NightBalance positional OSA technology includes wireless connectivity and mobile app to monitor product use and offer patients and physicians with access to data through a cloud-based system.

According to the company, multiple clinical studies have shown that NightBalance provides an effective form of non-invasive treatment for positional OSA patients.

The data from one of the recent studies has demonstrated that the patients with positional OSA felt NightBalance was easier to use, easier to adjust and more comfortable compared to other PAP therapy methods, said the company.

Philips NightBalance will be provided through a prescription in the US, the UK, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Philips sleep OSA business leader Mark D’Angelo said: “We are always looking to evolve our solutions to help people living with sleep apnea take control of their health.

“The right sleep therapy varies person-to-person, and for those who suffer from positional obstructive sleep apnea, it can be defeating when traditional therapies don’t meet their specific needs. With Philips NightBalance, positional obstructive sleep apnea patients now have a non-invasive and comfortable treatment option that can be successful, resulting in long term therapy adherence.”

Recently, Royal Philips and B. Braun Melsungen have introduced Onvision, an ultrasound guidance solution for real-time needle tip tracking in regional anaesthesia.

Onvision, which is provided on the latest version of the B. Braun and Philips Xperius ultrasound system, enables anesthesiologists to precisely position the needle tip inside the body.