Onvision is a breakthrough ultrasound guidance solution for real-time needle tip tracking in regional anaesthesia

Image: Onvision real-time guidance for regional anesthesia. Photo: courtesy of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Royal Philips and B. Braun Melsungen have introduced Onvision, an ultrasound guidance solution for real-time needle tip tracking in regional anaesthesia.

Onvision, which is provided on the latest version of the B. Braun and Philips Xperius ultrasound system, enables anesthesiologists to precisely position the needle tip inside the body.

The breakthrough ultrasound guidance solution has been launched as part of a multi-year strategic alliance between Philips and B. Braun.

Onvision minimises the effort required to interpret the ultrasound image by simplifying alignment between the needle and the ultrasound probe.

Royal Philips Image Guided Therapy chief business leader Bert van Meurs said: “By combining B. Braun’s expertise in needle design with Philips’ capabilities in real-time image guidance, we’ve created a solution to one of the biggest challenges in regional anesthesia – accurate positioning of the needle tip in the body.”

Braun’s Stimuplex Onvision needles and Philips’ Onvision needle tip tracking technology specify the position of the needle tip in relation to the ultrasound viewing plane to an accuracy of better than 3mm.

A sensitive micro-sensor placed on the needle, along with signal processing and visualization techniques on the Xperius system, reveal the real-time location of the needle tip in relation to the 2D ultrasound viewing plane.

Xperius and Onvision form as an integrated point-of-care solution, and are co-branded and marketed through B. Braun’s global sales network. Philips will offer installation and service for the devices.

Braun hospital care division board member Dr Meinrad Lugan said: “Our customers want intuitive solutions that allow them to focus on the patient rather than the technology, so they can achieve the best outcomes. As demand for regional anesthesia grows, improved efficiency can also help reduce the pressure of an increasing workload.”

